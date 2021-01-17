Keep kids at home for the rest of year
One essential job that can accommodate distance work is education.
This might not be ideal for all, but is important to think of who we are working as a community to protect from this virus. The unsung heroes of the classroom do have much power in this situation using the protection of their union.
So many questions for them go unanswered: Is there enough personal protective equipment for myself and my students? Will I bring home the virus to my family?
What precautions are families taking to make sure that students aren’t being sent to school sick, hosting parties and attending extracurriculars? With many unknowns in a pandemic, a new virus and hundreds of children under one roof, it is safest to say we need to consider keeping children home for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Not only is this going to help teachers keep a consistent routine they have had for half of the school year, it will help maintain some regularity in their daily life in a world of uncertainty.
As we see COVID-19 vaccines become available for each specific group, we can look toward the 2021-22 school year, when all teachers have had the opportunity to become vaccinated individuals and hope that a majority of their students’ parents have also been vaccinated.
Other future mandates may also make our school culture and environment for the children safer as well, but only time will give us those answers. Now is not the time to reopen our schools safely.
LARISSA
VANDER KUUR
Champaign