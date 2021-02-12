Keep Marlin
in mayor’s office
We are living in challenging times, and that is precisely why local leadership is so very important to us.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin is the incumbent in this year’s mayoral election, and her record of accomplishments for the last four years speaks volumes for her leadership skills.
Highlights include eliminating a multimillion-dollar structural budget deficit while rebuilding financial reserves. She repaid loans made during a previous administration to METCAD, ensuring emergency dispatching services for our community.
She hired a city administrator, after an 11-year absence, and invited input from the community and city employees during that process. She restored pension funding. She has taken on the challenges of equity and systemic racism in our city.
Having lived in Urbana for 40 years, she has been involved in numerous civic, educational and service organizations. Her volunteer resume speaks loudly for her love of this community.
More importantly, Marlin exemplifies qualities we seek in a leader. She is approachable and visible. She listens to her constituents. She reaches for new approaches to old problems and understands problems are best solved through collaboration. She is not afraid of challenges and strives to achieve a level of excellence that improves the quality of life for all Urbana residents.
Marlin doesn’t just talk about fixing things, she actually fixes them. What a refreshing approach for an elected officeholder. Please vote to retain Mayor Marlin in office so she can continue her good works.
KATHY WALLIG
Urbana