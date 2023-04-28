Keep mowers in the garage
With Earth Day having just passed last week, I urge people to consider celebrating by leaving your lawn mower in the garage for a few weeks.
While the dandelions and violets that have just started to appear aren’t the best food for pollinating insects, they bloom earlier than many other plants, and the caterpillars of fritillary butterflies munch on violet leaves.
For more variety and interest, try planting more native flowers. I’m looking forward to Grand Prairie Friends’ annual sale next month — every year, it makes my yard a little more colorful.
ELIZABETH SHACK
Urbana