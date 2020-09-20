Keep politics, office separate
Sadly, unfortunately, during the first League of Women Voters and NAACP candidate forum, Champaign County Auditor George Danos did not maintain democratic integrity.
He chose to participate in this forum from his office at Brookens Center in Urbana. It is so important, especially now, to keep an obvious separation between politics and the workplace. Too often, in the past, even currently, the workplace and politics are co-mingled.
I trust the LWV and NAACP would discourage this practice to continue going forward in the future.
CHARLENE STEVENS
Champaign