Keep SURS watchdog on duty
In a Nov. 22 meeting, the staff of the State University Retirement System supported eliminating its “watchdog committee,” known as the State University Retirement System Members Advisory Committee.
With members from academic institutions throughout Illinois, the committee has served for decades as a “watchdog” over SURS and, as appropriate, synergistically provided the public with information.
For example, within ethical and legal constraints, committee members learned early of the fast-tracked 2012 Illinois Constitutional Amendment 49, which would have eliminated the “non-impairment clause” that protected the earned benefits of state employees.
Decried by the Chicago Tribune as a “pension head-fake,” Amendment 49 was defeated as the public realized that it would have eliminated constitutional protections for state employees’ health care and pensions.
Since the 1980s, the committee has monitored scandals at SURS. It is argued that absent recent scandals, the committee is no longer necessary. However, it is the panel’s very oversight that has deterred improprieties and scandals.
At the University of Illinois, a slate of committee candidates is elected by the UI Senate and appointed by the chancellor. Accordingly, statewide committee members tempted to eliminate it may not have that authority and probably need prior approval from their academic institutions.
In fact, as the UI’s representative to the committee for many years, it is my “watchdog obligation” to bring the proposed elimination of the panel to the attention of the academic community and the public.
The billion-dollar SURS needs more oversight — not the elimination of its watchdog.
JOHN KINDT
Champaign