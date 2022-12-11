Keep the GOP in its place
The recent midterm elections delivered a gut punch to far-right extremists. Most candidates promoting conspiracy theories, election denial, partisan selection of electors and other non-democratic policies were defeated.
Most, but not all; a gut punch, but not a knockout. Unfortunately, a cadre of elected officials successfully defended their seats by clinging to extremist dogma. Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Green and Mary Miller come to mind. While by the skin of their teeth and not the resounding red wave they predicted, Republicans will indeed hold a majority in the House of Representatives.
The House stripped Green of her committee assignments in response to her bizarre behavior in 2021. Now Green has struck a covenant with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to restore her committee positions if she votes for him for speaker. There’s a word for that, and it isn’t quid-pro-quo. Sure, Kevin, Jewish space lasers really exist.
The ex-president hosted an antisemitic extremist and Nazi sympathizer for dinner. Few Republicans criticize him. The ex-vice president offered the scalding condemnation that “Trump demonstrated profoundly poor judgment.” No. Me scratching my wife’s car is profoundly poor judgment. Embracing hate speech is a profoundly anti-Christian, anti-American moral catastrophe.
And now Trump wants to be president again by suspending the Constitution.
Despite rumblings to the contrary, Republicans will fall in line, cult-like, behind their Dear Leader before the 2024 elections. Unfortunately, too many will vote for them. Let’s make sure more of us don’t. Again.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign