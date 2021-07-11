Keep up good work, Governor
I recently traveled through Savoy and saw a sign expressing thanks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
I have a few things I would like to thank him for myself.
There’s the new gas tax. Illinois averages around 38 cents more per gallon than five surrounding states — Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin, Indiana and Iowa.
There’s the increased license sticker cost to $151, the highest combined state and local tax burden in the country, a steadily decreasing population in Illinois for the last eight years and continued spiraling debt.
We are shoveling more and more money to Chicago for it to waste and paying people to stay home when businesses are begging for people to work.
Illinois is ranked 47th in economic outlook going forward for 2021 and 42nd in unemployment at 7.1 percent.
Why is unemployment so high? Maybe because our governor is paying people to stay home.
So thanks, Governor, for the wonderful job of running this state into the ground. Keep up the good work. I can think of a few more of your accomplishments, but I was constrained by the word limit.
KEVIN SPRAU
Rantoul