When I was 16, I found myself pregnant. I wasn’t close to my parents and knew they wouldn’t be supportive. I told my boyfriend. We talked about abortion and where it could be performed (abortion wasn’t legal in 1969). I didn’t seriously consider abortion, but I was terrified and desperate.
Eventually, we built up the courage to tell my parents. When we met with them, we were able to blurt it out and the reaction was what I predicted — yelling from my dad, tears from mother and me, apologies from my boyfriend. When dad and my boyfriend went outside to talk, my mother suggested that if I would get up on the kitchen counter top and jump off, the problem might disappear. I didn’t do that. We married that summer, and our parents became, eventually, supportive.
My daughter was born with big blue eyes and a delightful, engaging personality. She is the best thing that ever happened to me. She grew up, married a great guy and produced a family that I cherish with every breath. When she had her second son, we were discussing Jesus, faith and how she wanted to raise her children. She turned to me and said, “Mom, I know why you had me at such an early age ... it was so I could bring you to Jesus,” which she did. Whenever I tell this story, I have to choke back tears.
What better reason is there to not abort?
BARBARA KENNY-LANGENDORF
Champaign