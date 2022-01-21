I write in response to the Jan. 2 article featuring the Kickapoo Mountain Bike Club’s intention to gouge mountain-bike Trail 11 through the former Dynegy land adjoining Kickapoo State Park.
It is a new addition to the park that has an ecosystem that is different from other natural areas in the vicinity. It includes a quality forested area with ravines and slopes along the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River (National Scenic River) that includes plants, animals and birds that are threatened and in need of protection and are difficult to find in nearby natural areas.
The tract allows peaceful communing with nature for those who make an effort to hike there. Bikers speeding up and down the proposed trail would destroy this quiet, instill a fear of injury for walkers and, most importantly, cause irreparable damage to the ecosystem. The soils are not conducive for trail development. The mountain bike trails already in the park show severe signs of erosion and rutting.
The proposed bike trail proceeded minimal environmental oversight by the state and only became known to the general public when a hiker discovered the flags demarcating the trail.
The rich biodiversity that has been allowed to thrive in the tract will be degraded and lost if Trail 11 is constructed. Our area of Illinois is mostly farmland and has few quality natural areas. It is of upmost importance that we preserve the few areas remaining, or they will be irretrievably lost.
BEVERLY
RAUCHFUSS
Urbana