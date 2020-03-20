I understand U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myercough reduced the 30-year sentence of Terence Merritt, convicted of kidnaping Antonio Aguas-Navarro in September 2006.
Merritt was sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping and an automatic 10 more for using a gun in an “act of violence.” The U.S. Supreme Court and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled kidnaping doesn’t qualify as an “act of violence.”
Therefore, Myerscough vacated the 10-year portion of the sentence and resentenced Merritt to 18 years instead of 30.
Violence was threatened and used throughout this weeklong kidnaping. Antonio was forced into a car at gunpoint. During Antonio’s struggle to escape, a shot was fired through the window of the kidnap vehicle.
After his escape, Antonio was caught and pistol-whipped so severely that crime-scene photos taken days later revealed bloodstains still on cornstalks. During ransom demands, Francisco Villalobos threatened to torture and kill Antonio.
When Villalobos left Antonio alone with Merritt while Villalobos made ransom demands, Antonio heard Merritt receive instructions, “If you don’t hear from me, you know what to do.”
Later, Merritt attempted to call Villalobos without success. Merritt unwrapped a roll of plastic and spread it on the floor and began rotating the cylinder of the revolver. Villalobos finally called to say the ransom demands were met. This call, no doubt, spared Antonio’s life.
The violence used by Merritt should be considered when he is resentenced March 26.
PETER BUCKLEY
St. Joseph