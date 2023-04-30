Time for a reality check of the National Rifle Association, the NRA. When I was 13 back in 1950, the NRA was a hunting organization. Their magazine had stories about wild animals, rifles and shotguns.
As a hunter, I enjoyed reading it. Today, the NRA is a huge lobby organization in Congress fighting any kind of sensible gun regulation.
Gun sales are booming. The gun industry through the NRA leadership has stoked such fear in the country that Donald Trump and the MAGA wing of the Republican Party have used fear as a political weapon.
Mass shootings, those involving four or more fatalities, are happening so often that the public has gotten used to them.
Tragically, many mass shootings involve young children and high school students. The AR-15-style rifle is often used in mall, church, theater, and night club shootings because of its rapid fire and large capacity magazines. It was developed in 1958 as a military weapon since it is lighter in weight than the M-1. In 2020, 23.4 percent of new gun sales were the AR-15 style. It’s a military weapon, not a hunter’s gun.
The NRA has 5 million members out of 105 million gun owners. NRA leadership believes they speak for all gun owners. And yet, Public Policy Polling Survey reports 83 percent of gun owners and 72 percent of NRA members support background checks.
Today, guns are the leading killer of kids; not disease or traffic accidents like in the past. Background checks and red flag laws won’t stop all the killing but it’s a step in the right direction. Let’s take that step in the right direction of gun safety and value our kids more than our guns.
VERN ZEHR
Fisher