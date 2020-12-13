Kind act was truly heartwarming
I just wanted everyone to know that there still are some good people in this world.
I recently shopped at several different places. I returned home and was putting groceries away when there was a knock at the door. A gentleman driving a red pickup truck handed me my wallet.
He found it in the parking lot at Aldi and brought it straight to me. He wouldn’t take a reward and did not share his name and address so that I could send him a thank-you.
I was totally floored that a total stranger displayed such an act of kindness. There is good in this world, and the young man from Tolono is spreading it. This dear stranger made my day. And I will do as he said and pay it forward.
ELIZABETH SILFER
Champaign