Kind strangers were so helpful
I want to share two recent experiences that show there are still some angels of mercy among us.
I recently took the little MTD bus to the mall on a busy Sunday afternoon with so many holiday shoppers.
I started at Kohl’s and was having a great time. I made my purchases and proceeded to McDonald’s. I almost fell in its restroom, but caught myself. So I proceeded on to Lowe’s. I made my purchases and, with a light heart, headed toward Walmart with my shopping list.
But as I was crossing the boulevard north of Target, my scooter stopped dead. Soon, a nice gentleman came and pushed me out of the traffic. After that, a young woman — a junior at St. Joseph-Ogden High School — came to help my helper.
They both wanted to push me wherever I wanted to go.
But after further consideration, I really had no choice. They brought me home and pushed me up to my third-floor residence. I have new scooter batteries, but apparently they had not charged enough, as I have taken several trips longer than I had gone that day.
It warmed my heart to know that there are such people as these. I thanked God for His protection and for the kindness shown by strangers.
RUTH ARRASMITH
Champaign