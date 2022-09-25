Kindness is the best policy
The recent actions of the governors of Texas, Florida and Arizona were wrong. They are humans, not animals. How can one even think about putting humans onto buses and shipping them to other states like cattle? Shame on them.
What a traumatic experience for a human to go through. Someone has traveled so far, to a foreign place, but is hopeful for a new life and is instead treated so disrespectfully. How ugly of a political strategy to use people like this.
Just like all of us, the people who went through this simply want a better life for themselves and for their families. They should be welcomed and encouraged, not treated inhumanely.
I am an immigrant. The way you treat a person should not be dependent on the status of their citizenship.
I have hoped that the past few years of isolation and uncertainty would have opened people’s hearts and brought compassion to our lives. This political stunt will be forgotten, but the harm it’s caused will resonate for those who experienced this well beyond these two minutes of press fame.
My heart breaks for them. I truly wish that, despite these circumstances, every single person will prosper and achieve their dreams.
True, good leaders help people rise for the betterment of all. A bad leader only thinks of themselves. It’s clear which category many governors fall into.
As a people, we need to stop this selfishness and be kind to each other.
Life is beautiful!
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet