Kindness on bus rides
On the No. 2 MTD bus one day last August, a young woman in the aisle spotted a wasp on the window just above me.
She reached across, picked it off between thumb and forefinger, lifted it to the open transom — and set it free. I was amazed that someone could and would do such a thing.
I wasn’t surprised, however, to witness a kind act on the bus. I see them all the time.
I see passengers not only yield their seats, but raise and lock the front bench to make space for a motorized chair.
I see passengers alert the driver to someone running to catch the bus.
I show up late at stops myself. Drivers wait, greet me with a smile.
I see drivers help lost passengers find their way.
I see passengers wait patiently in line to board, and disembarking riders, especially the young, remember to thank the driver.
I’ve left a laptop and a cellphone behind. Both were turned in; I got them back undamaged.
There’s also passive kindness on the bus — people letting each other be, to read, talk with a friend, listen to music on earbuds, nap or watch the world go by.
It seems that in this very public space, we still carry a little privacy around with us, inviolate.
These days, we need spaces where, for the most part, we all get along. Put us all on a bus, and the world would be a better place.
JOHN PALEN
Urbana