Kindness should be the standard
Equality.
Whether you live in the USA or not, regardless what nationality, skin color or religion you are, I wonder how many people feel equal and safe.
When I lived in Karachi, Pakistan, I didn’t feel free there at all. Every single time I went back to visit, I felt unsafe and worried for myself and for my family.
I haven’t lived anywhere else besides the USA and Pakistan, they are the only countries I can best compare.
What’s happening in the United States right now at both the political and human level reminds me of Karachi when I was growing up. These countries are not the same.
We are all equal. Nobody has the right to mistreat anyone based on skin color or nationality. No one has the right to take another human’s life.
What happened to loving, caring and respecting another person?
Take a breath and look around at what is happening.
Look at how far we have gone already. If we don’t stop now, if we don’t change course, when will we?
We all know kids do what they see, not what we say. My mother had a very hard life, but she always tried to do the right thing, even if many times she suffered more because of it.
She was full of love, care, respect for others and had fewer material things. But in my eyes, she was the richest of all because she had what money can’t buy. What are you teaching the next generation?
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet