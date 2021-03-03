Kindness shown by stranger
On Feb 3, while aimlessly walking around the neighborhood on a sunny day, I tripped and fell heavily on my face, bleeding all over the pavement.
A lady in a dark car stopped, asked if I needed help and drove my bleeding face home a couple of blocks away. The next day, she left my lost glove in my mailbox along with a note of good wishes but no name.
I write to let her know that, after the usual visits to doctors, I’m fine. Because I’m profoundly grateful to her generosity, so unusual during these COVID-19-fearing days, I hope she sees this letter as a sincere, albeit inadequate, expression of gratitude for her kindness and humanity.
ZOHREH SULLIVAN
Champaign