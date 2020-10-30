King to address many issues
Mary King is a highly qualified Democratic candidate for Champaign County Board District 10.
She’s a research scientist at the Illinois State Archaeological Survey who has lived in Champaign County for 17 years and deeply cares about this community. She has faithfully attended county board meetings and consulted with elected officials and independent experts about the best way to deal with issues facing our county.
We trust her to carefully weigh options and come up with practical solutions for not only local problems such as jail overcrowding but also broader national issues such as unemployment, health care, sustainable development and meeting the challenges of reversing climate change, all of which will require long-term intelligent leadership and action at the local level.
King will be a thoughtful and hard-working representative for us on the county board. We urge you to vote for her.
CHRIS STOHR
LAUREL PRUSSING
Urbana