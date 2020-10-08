Kingfisher can take a hike
I have a simple solution to the mascot controversy. If Native Americans can pretend eagle feathers, drumming, dance and paint are sacred and pretend that Chief Illiniwek made a mockery of their culture with his “silly dance,” then they can pretend that Chief Illiniwek makes their culture even more sacred. Problem solved.
Chief Illiniwek was the most unique symbol in history. To have him retired because a culture places nonexistent values on fancy dance, eagle feathers and face paint is infuriating.
Is red paint more sacred than white or blue paint? Chief Illiniwek stood for bravery, loyalty, honor and pride. How disrespectful.
The new mascot: frivolity, nonsense, dishonor, futility. Much better.
While Chief Illinwek may not have made the Illini win, at least he had a better chance of firing up the fans and creating some positive energy than any eagle feather ever does of being sacred. I find that insulting to my intelligence, and therefore it’s only fair Native American powwows be discontinued as well.
Chief Illiniwek is now forbidden, but if “Chief” the kingfisher came out at halftime and performed the exact same routine, I guess it’d be OK. Go figure.
For the new tradition, the kingfisher can go to midcourt to be dismissed, and the fans yell “take a hike to Oklahoma, and don’t come back!” Followed by chants of “no more powwows.” Like that better? At least it’s historically accurate.
ERIK LARSON
Rantoul