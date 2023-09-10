Kingfisher could be problematic
I expected a White middle-aged man in blackface to appear as University of Illinois students’ chosen mascot.
I grew up listening on the radio and seeing TV’s “Amos & Andy” show with their good friend Kingfish. Knowing the history and artistic adaptation of Indian dance for the stadium, I always enjoyed the Chief Illiniwek and would contemplate Indian heritage.
Imagine my shock at a silly-looking bird as a replacement because a few students found the Chief racist, but not a kingfisher?
KARMA IBSEN
Urbana