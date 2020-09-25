Kingfisher mascot is a bad joke
I can hear the announcer now: “Out onto the field come the Fighting Belted Kingfishers, and hey, look, they’re ready to dive into the water and splash around.”
You have to be kidding me; tell me it is a joke.
Because if it is not a joke now, it will be around the conference, state and country. Not to mention what a deficit it is going to be on the recruiting trails.
This is obviously a ploy by a subversive campus group to make the University of Illinois look foolish and weak.
No other Big Ten school has an eagle as their mascot. The American Eagle is a symbol of strength, courage and pride. Those are many of the same symbols of Chief Illiniwek, but the Chief was a symbol of leadership, and the eagle is a symbol and a mascot.
GARY SCHNEID
The Villages, Fla.