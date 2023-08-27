Kingfisher is a bad joke
Mark Toalson says, “It’s time for the kingfisher!”
Which one?
Several online sources indicate there are more than 100 Kingfisher species. Sizes range from 3.9 inches long and 0.42 ounces in weight for the African dwarf (try selling that to people who manufacture indignation), to 19 inches and 1 pound for the laughing kookaburra. Several sources describe the colors of the common kingfisher as blue and chestnut.
One source said kingfishers are shy birds. Are we returning to Lou “let’s let them score” Tepper football and Gene “Hi. BYE! 8-18” Bartow men’s basketball?
Good Lord, deliver us from the embarrassing mascot costume pictured in The News-Gazette. Was it created by Homer Simpson? The drawings were no better ... one a bird in a nose dive, the other a doofus on steroids stomping around with a sneer on its beak and a spike hairdo (another Homer creation?).
Perhaps a better choice is a Yeti. There’s no racial or cultural offense. Who doesn’t like a Yeti? I think he’s not yet(i) been taken. Better mascot costume than a kingfisher. Fits well with the Illini cheer: I-L-L, I-N-I, Y-E-T, I!
Otherwise, prepare to sing “Hail to the Chestnut” and be the joke of collegiate sports.
RODGER WUNDERLICH
Ocoee, Fla.