Kingfisher is just a joke
I finally was able to view the proposed kingfisher mascot in the paper and had to actually look twice.
It looked like it came from a high school art class project that got third place. It was, to be polite, laughable.
I have lived in Illinois for over 65 years and not once have I ever seen a kingfisher bird, not once. Now I am not an Iowa fan by any means, but their Hawkeye, if put next to this proposed thing, would make the Illini the laughingstock of the Big Ten.
This really looks like a mascot for junior high students or maybe a small high school.
Can you imagine some of our greats in athletics coming out at introductions and or reunions and having this thing try to give ‘em a high five? Dick Butkus would probably knock its head off for just being near him, as would many others.
As to the article that had the photo, when a student stated that their tent was being stormed to get a shirt, well, being a young person, doesn’t she realize that when you say “free,” students will line up for just about anything, and given it was a T-shirt, that’s what young students wear all the time? So that statement has no weight to it; it’s mox nix.
The university is going lose many contributors to the I-Fund. This mascot does not represent anything.
MIKE LOWERY
Champaign
EDITOR’S NOTE: “Mox nix” is an alteration of the German phrase “macht nichts” (“doesn’t matter”) that originated among U.S. soldiers stationed in Germany after World War II.