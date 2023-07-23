Kingfisher is silly symbol
Chief Illiniwek was eliminated 16 years ago as a revered symbol of University of Illinois athletics due to pressure put on the UI Board of Trustees by the NCAA and other participants claiming Native American discrimination.
Nothing could have been further from the truth on how the majority of Illinois supporters recognized Chief Illiniwek. Brave, strong and determined was the aura of Chief Illiniwek.
He was a boost at halftime to motivate the fans to cheer on. Chief Illiniwek was not a sports mascot. Chief Illiniwek was viewed by the majority as a brave Native American giving inspiration to the fans to cheer for a victory.
Now comes the kingfisher movement to replace Chief Illiniwek as a revered symbol of the University of Illinois. What does the kingfisher represent?
It’s a bird. Very inspirational. Now we can fly on to victory. The woke crowd will need a miracle to convince fans to cheer along with a bird hopping up and down at courtside.
This is no substitute for bravery and determination. For now, the best symbol of Illinois athletics is the memory of Chief Illiniwek, not some silly bird mascot. Chief Illiniwek will be a hard act to follow.
The next choice of an Illinois sports symbol needs to follow in the footsteps of a brave, strong and determined Native American.
DAN HAMELBERG
Champaign