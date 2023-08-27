Kingfisher mascot costume ‘pathetic’
Appearing in the Aug. 17 News-Gazette is a picture of the proposed kingfisher mascot and costume. My first reaction was “what a pathetic representation of the University of Illinois.” Upon reflection, my reaction is unchanged.
The anti-Chief community has declared any and all references to Native Americans and Native American imagery inappropriate, thus purging all vestiges of the people who once inhabited this region. What do we find on campus that reflects our region’s Native American history and culture? Virtually nothing.
Contrast the virtual invisibility of Native American culture in Central Illinois with the visibility of Maori culture in New Zealand. Maori imagery is ubiquitous; graphics, sculpture, music and dance, architecture, historic sites and monuments, interpretive settings, education, language, cuisine ... you can’t miss it. I’ve seen it first-hand.
Remarkably, this expansion of cultural awareness occurred within the last 40 years. Remarkable too is that New Zealanders of all national origins embrace their bi-cultural society, with the exception of a few Eurocentric holdouts — Kiwi rednecks, if you will.
My point is that expanding public awareness of a people’s culture fosters greater understanding of the culture, and therefore greater acceptance of the culture. By ignoring the presence of Native Americans in Illinois — in deference to a guy in a bird costume — the University of Illinois has failed on all such accounts.
What a waste of an opportunity for the state’s premier educational institution to actually, you know, educate.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign