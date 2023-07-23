Kingfisher plan a real loser
The Kingfisher thing does absolutely nothing for me.
We’ve never had a mascot and don’t need one now; but if we did, Kingfisher isn’t the answer. How ridiculous.
MICHAEL GEMMILL
Perryville, Ala.
Updated: July 23, 2023 @ 9:34 am
