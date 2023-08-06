Kingfisher plan is a joke
I read Loren Tate’s recent column about the kingfisher, and I wholeheartedly agree.
I’ve lived in Illinois all of my 70-plus years, and I can say honestly that I had never heard of a kingfisher, much less seen one. I thought it was a joke when I first started hearing about the movement to make such an obscure bird a mascot of the Illini Nation.
I still miss the Chief, a revered symbol of my state. I still wear my Chief gear (and will continue to) with pride. I can still see our beloved symbol with arms outstretched then folded during the singing of the tribute to Alma Mater. Try to envision that with a bird. It’s laughable.
Many of the people pushing this ridiculous sham of a mascot will not be around after their education here is complete. But we, the Illini Nation, will be, and we will not be cheering for an obscure comedy of a bird.
Long live the revered symbol this great university deserves. Hail to the Chief.
CHERYL BUCKNER
Champaign