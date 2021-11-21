Knapsack plan needs assistance
For many Christmases, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen has given out filled backpacks to our guests. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, we switched to giving out smaller knapsacks filled with toiletries and warm gloves, hats, scarves and socks.
With generous donations from the community, we were able to give out almost 700 filled knapsacks.
This year, we had hoped to be back in the backpack business, but the Delta variant changed our plans. We will once again be giving out smaller knapsacks and we once again need the public’s help filling them. We are asking for donations of large-size toiletries as well as men’s and women’s hats, gloves, scarves and socks.
Knapsack items may be dropped off at Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, 116 N. First St., C, any day of the week between 9 a.m. and noon. Volunteers who would like to fill them at home may also pick up empty knapsacks to fill during the same hours.
Please use the back door. We would appreciate if any donations arrive before Dec. 15.
Donations can also be dropped off at the homes of Ellen Harms (705 S. Elm Blvd., C, 217-356-2551), Pam Hagle (713 S. Elm Blvd., C, 217-359-3245) or Ruthann Evan (4414 Crossgate Drive, C, 217-398-5687).
Questions? Please visit our website at dailybreadsoupkitchen.com or contact Hagle at phigle@aol.com.
“Kindness is like snow. It beautifies everything it covers.”
Pam Hagle
Ellen Harms
Champaign