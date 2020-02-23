A great many acclaimed thinkers since Socrates (470-399 BC) have agreed with him that to “Know Thyself” is an essential ingredient of a successful life.
Today, people have a greater opportunity than ever to follow the path of self-knowledge. That is largely due to the improved systems of mass education and a widespread availability of both print and digital literary sources. Also important are the broader choices for further education, including vocational and university experiences.
Personally, I believe that most of my success in life can be credited to a strong connection to myself. This formed a basis for, and strengthened, my ability to carry on social relations with others. It allows for greater equality with others in the group and guards against making poor choices or being fooled. Many modern intellectuals, including Sigmund Freud and Karl Menninger, might agree with my experience.
We live in a world culture whose events are in continual motion, and our access to news is through assorted media that do not rest. The sheer abundance of information in our world is often overwhelming and confusing. Stability of self-knowledge is an essential key to understanding whatever else comes into one’s experience.
Sociologist George Herbert Meade (1863-1931) was early to recognize the role of the mind in human interaction and that language was the link between impulse and reason. Words, he asserted, are symbols with meanings that represent values and norms within a society. Thus, the process of learning language — and learning through language — engenders our socialization.
T. DOUG OLIVE
Champaign