In 1998, Naomi Judd was the guest speaker at the two-day Biennial Conference for Working Women at the University of Illinois.
I was working at the UI and attended the first-day program. Later that day, my husband, Jack, and I were sitting on our front porch on Race Street, having our wine and cheese.
As I was telling him about Judd’s talk, I saw a woman walking on the sidewalk in front of our porch and recognized Naomi. She was staying near us at Jumer’s.
I called out to her. “Naomi, is that you?” She said yes. So we invited her to join us.
Jack told her about my good review of her morning talk. She spoke about women’s health, specifically Hepatitis C.
Flattered to hear Jack’s thoughts, she invited him to come the next day for her second talk. He said he could not attend a conference with a bunch of women, but she looked him straight in the eye and said, “Jack, I want you there, and I will have a reserved seat in the front row for you!”
We went in the morning and had a great time. In her talk, she mentioned her visit with us the night before and then she came and sat next to Jack. Afterward, she invited us backstage for photos.
We remained in touch, exchanging Christmas cards. She mailed us a couple of her CDs and a copy of her cookbook, “Naomi’s Home Companion.” It was signed, “To Jack and Ginny, Here’s to kitchen tables and front porches! Naomi ’98”
We were so sorry to hear of her passing. We were so blessed to know her.
GINNY WAALER
Urbana