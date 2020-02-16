Columnist Scott Reeder reminds us of the time the late basketball star Kobe Bryant was accused of sexual assault.
Bryant was a real person, not a god. He made mistakes in his life and, I hope, grew from them. According to David Green’s letter defending Bryant, there was zero evidence, so I guess Green’s position is that it should all be swept under the rug.
I’m not sure how Green interprets the apology Bryant made where he stated while he thought it was consensual, he realizes the woman didn’t see it that way.
If only one party consents, it is not consensual. It’s force. That is the definition of rape.
Bryant became such a supporter of women in sports and of his daughters. He leaves a strong legacy. But by covering up this aspect of his life to protect him, it hides a path that others could follow to turn their lives around.
Unfortunately, I don’t think he ever spoke about it to give his insight on how this incident changed him or made him be a better person. He could have lost everything because of selfishness, but died a very giving person.
REBECCA PATTERSON
Champaign