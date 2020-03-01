After days of having watched and listened to nearly all the coverage on the deaths of Kobe Bryant; his daughter, Gianna; and seven other victims, I feel confident that if Kobe was to have somehow foreseen this tragedy coming he, most assuredly, would have prayed (probably in Italian or maybe Latin) a prayer that I am sure he has said many times.
“To thee we cry, poor banished children of Eve; to thee we send up our sighs, mourning and weeping in this vale of tears.”
It now becomes our obligation to somehow try to bring their dreams into fruition.
JOHN JOYCE
Urbana