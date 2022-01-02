Lack of faith leads to violence
Recently, I read God’s words to Cain after he killed his brother, Abel: “Listen; your brother’s blood is crying out to me from the ground.” (Genesis 4:10)
As I read these words, I thought of all the young people who have died this year as a result of gun violence. Every individual killed has blood crying out to God from the ground. God hears and sees each murder that takes place. People do not get away with murder. If we could restore a fear of God in our community, we would see less violent crime. If we could restore faith in God and encourage people to seek the Lord, we would have more love and less hate. If we could develop a love for God, we would value life, all life, and we would quit the killing.
Jesus connects anger and murder in the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 5:21-22. We must teach young people how to deal with their anger. Anger acted out leads to murder. Is it possible to change the hearts of people? Is it possible to teach people how to be angry and not sin in their anger? (Ephesians 2:25-28) I believe that it is possible! It is the work of the church. My letter is a call to believers in God to act. Share faith, live faith, and love your neighbor as you love yourself.
Change happens one person at a time. You have someone in your life who is living with hurt and disappointment. This can lead to bitterness and anger. Come alongside that person and help them to process the hurt. We can do this! May we never have another year like 2021 when it comes to homicides in Champaign-Urbana.
RICHARD MILLER
Urbana