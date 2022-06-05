The cause of gun violence is not the parents, but the schools, universities and the media. The atheists gained control of the schools and now forbid the Bible, which contains an accurate record of ancient history to be taught.
It is now proven that God created the world as no alternative exists. The pagan story of the image of “evolution” creating everything has long been proven by scientists to be only quackery. The knowledge that God created us is not a religion, only how or what you worship is a religion. Let us teach our children the truth about our history and the reality of God creating us.
Scientists can show the fraud and deception in every statement used in any textbook promoting the story of evolution. The story of evolution removes all reason to obey the absolute morals of the 10 commandments, which the atheists removed from the schools because they did not want our children to believe them. When it is forbidden to teach absolute morals and that nothing is a sin, then there is no basis to live a moral life.
What amazes me most is that almost nobody cares that during the children’s school years they are told to read over 100 pages promoting the story of evolution when in reality, not any sentence is honest. We need to stop teaching lies and start teaching only what is true. No other way will work unless we hire more police so we become like a police state.
DAN MINER
Champaign