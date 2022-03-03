Lack of response quite revealing
I wonder if Champaign City Council Member Alicia Beck has a conscience?
I ask because I sent her an email regarding the comments she directed to Albert and Claudia Morr at a recent city council meeting and received no response. I have read many accounts of others who also contacted her but received zero response.
This tells me she does not care what her constituents have to say and that her opinion is all that matters.
Although she has a few years left on her term, I wonder if she really believes people are going to forget her comments and her lack of response to her comments.
She shouldn’t bank on it. People want to be represented by a council member who listens and makes decisions for the betterment of the entire community, not her own personal agenda. She needs to step down.
TERRY BILBREY
Champaign