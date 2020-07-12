Land purchase was a great move
Kudos to the staff and the board members of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District for finding a way to add another jewel in our county’s collection of natural spaces and recreational areas.
As The News-Gazette’s June 27 article “Forest Preserve District buys 93 acres of Mahomet mansion development” detailed, the district acquired an undeveloped part of the Hidden River real estate development near the Sangamon River and Mahomet through a private foundation grant.
In fact, CCFPD achieves acquisitions like Hidden River and Hidden Acres in southern Champaign County through grants and donations. Special projects, like the recent reconstruction of the water features at Mabery Gelvin Botanical Garden at Lake of the Woods and the planned restoration of Willow Pond and beach at Middlefork River Forest Preserve rely almost entirely on donations.
Taxpayers should note the district’s share of property tax revenues is capped and hasn’t increased in decades. The district uses those funds to maintain its properties and cover overhead expenses, not to purchase land.
In my humble opinion, CCFPD delivers on its mission every day for the citizens of our county — protecting our natural resources, providing habitat for wildlife, improving everyone’s air and water quality and enhancing our health and well-being through recreation, education and stewardship. Well done!
NANCY ELLIOTT
Champaign