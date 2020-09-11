Landscape work much appreciated
I am grateful to those who planned the native landscape at Carle at the Fields.
My husband and I have so enjoyed strolling there this summer, watching the natural succession of prairie flowers: Culver’s Root, Prairie blazing stars, coneflowers and prairie clover yield to goldenrod, rough blazing stars and heath asters, which should soon be in full bloom.
We hope that Champaign, Savoy, other towns, the University of Illinois and Parkland College will follow this example, turning more cityscapes and parks to sustainable native gardens. As passersby see how prairie plants can enrich flowerbeds, maybe more residents will add them to their yards.
Scientists estimate that there are about 390,000 plant species on Earth, and about a fifth of those are endangered. A study earlier this year from Cornell Ornithology Lab estimated that bird numbers have dropped by 25 percent in the last 50 years, while loss of habitat and conventional farming practices kill our pollinating insects.
Each of us can help reverse these alarming trends by planting less lawn and more native species of grasses and wildflowers. The prairie plants feed native insects, which pollinate the plants, and both feed the native birds.
Caveat: Plant original native stock, not cultivars lacking the original scent.
If you have never read “God’s Take on Lawns,” Google that title and read a short conversation between God and St. Francis. It might give you a chuckle, but it’s also food for thought.
SYLVIA McDERMOTT
Savoy