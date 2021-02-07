Language was not very welcoming
I want to commend Kaleb Wilkerson, who, in his letter published last Sunday, called upon us to “do our part to keep Champaign County free and welcoming to all.” It’s a worthy goal.
His path to that goal might need a little work, however.
He describes Champaign County as “a cesspool of volatile liberalism,” its government as “destructive,” and criticizes other letter writers for “raging, hateful words against former President Donald Trump and his supporters.”
Wilkerson’s language falls a tad short of making me feel welcomed. Perhaps he might reconsider his word choices or, even better, his entire worldview.
TERRY BUSH
Champaign