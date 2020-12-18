Late economist very insightful
In the decade of the 1980s, I became a fan of Walter Williams through his syndicated columns in The News-Gazette.
Sadly, the paper stopped carrying them, and I lost track of him. Professor Williams died recently, and I am going back and reading more of his work. His field was economics, and I think anyone interested in how the government spends their taxes might find him interesting.
He was a student of Milton Freidman, and his complete works can be found online. Along with his contemporary, Thomas Sowell, he made many astute and sometimes controversial observations, especially about well-meaning programs to help the poor.
MIKE HALVORSEN
Champaign