Late lawyer deserves honor
John Phipps was both friend and neighbor. He lived right across the street, and we enjoyed many conversations.
John was easy to talk with and a great listener. I was surprised to learn he was as well-versed in Shakespeare, Abraham Lincoln and opera as he was in Illinois sports.
He loved to share pictures of his family, especially when they vacationed in South Carolina.
When my wife, Susan, and I were going through the deepest sorrow over the untimely loss of our son, John was right there for us, taking charge of all the legal matters.
Put simply, we couldn’t have done without him. I can’t think of a finer way to honor his memory than renaming the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation in his honor.
ALLEN HARTTER
Champaign