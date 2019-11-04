Robert W. Bokenkamp, who passed away Oct. 29, was easily the most inspiring teacher I had in the Champaign school system.
He taught drafting and architecture at Champaign High during the 1950s and made the courses fascinating. Beyond his knowledge of the subject, his intellect and outstanding character were such that he inspired me to continue with architecture as a profession. Surely I am not alone. Being primarily an educator, his own practice of architecture may have been limited, however I consider him to have been directly responsible for my own completion of over 100 projects in this country and abroad.
Fortunately. I was able to contact and thank him in later years. Champaign can be very proud to claim him as a resident.
ROBERT KENNEDY
Boston