Law professor spews nonsense
Law Professor Jonathan Turley’s Aug. 14 column is typical right-wing double-talk. Even though millions of women have lost access to safe, legal abortions across the country, Turley describes this as an expansion of rights, now that the legal status of abortion has been “returned to the states.”
Abortion is health care, and should therefore always be an individual decision. The overturning of Roe v. Wade is a loss of freedom for countless individuals, who must now be subject to the decisions of state legislatures (often overwhelmingly slanted male and conservative). Turley’s attempt to re-frame this decision as somehow returning freedom to citizens on the state level is deeply dishonest.
Turley deliberately forgets to mention how this outcome is the result of decades of coordinated efforts by extreme pro-forced-birth groups. He assures us that life will go on as normal for most of us, and smugly says that progressives who fear that Justice Clarence Thomas’ hints at undoing other personal freedoms are overreacting.
This, of course, is exactly what GOP members said to progressives who feared that this ultra-right-wing Supreme Court would overturn Roe in the first place.
Based on the frantic extremism of the Republican party of the last few years, we can expect to see a real effort to see individual rights of marriage and sexual expression.
KERRITH LIVENGOOD
Champaign