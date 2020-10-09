Lawlyes will serve the public well
I write as a retired Danville police officer. I worked for the police department for 30 years. I recommend Sandra Lawlyes for Vermilion County state’s attorney.
I was an officer when Lawlyes started at the state’s attorney’s office. She worked her way up to lead attorney, prosecuting major felonies. As an officer, I made arrests for traffic on up to several cases involving the possession and sale of narcotics. In all of my cases that Lawlyes prosecuted, she was prepared and able to prosecute to conviction.
Within the first year of Jacqueline Lacy being elected state’s attorney, she either fired or ran off every employee in the office.
In the years that I had the privilege of working with Lawlyes, I saw her ability to work with the attorneys, secretaries and social workers in the state’s attorney’s office.
I also was party to Lawlyes mentoring both people in her office and officers, including myself, so as to better put together and present a case that she or others in the office could more successfully prosecute.
We need this office to work at its very best. To obtain this, I believe there is only one choice for state’s attorney, and that is to elect Lawlyes.
MICHAEL COX
Danville