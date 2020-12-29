Lawsuit raises serious question
As is well known, the attorney general of Texas recently filed a lawsuit, which was soon joined by about 140 other Republican officeholders, seeking to overturn the results of legally conducted elections in four other states.
On the surface, this seems to amount to an
Insurrection (capitalized as in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution). If so deemed as an Insurrection, every participant in the lawsuit who had previously taken an oath of office to support the Constitution of the United States is then disqualified from holding any state or federal office, following Article 3 of the 14th Amendment.
A failed Insurrection is still an Insurrection.
WILLIAM L. GAMBLE
Urbana