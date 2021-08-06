Leaders are no longer credible
This quote is from the TV show “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” that starred Jim Nabors: “Surprise, surprise, surprise.”
It entered my mind when the New York Post reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci oversaw grant funding for China’s Wuhan Lab to study whether a coronavirus could pass from a bat to a human.
As a consequence, I can’t trust any leadership these days. It almost always misleads the public in what it’s saying or doing.
For example, President Joe Biden shouldn’t be in that office because it was — and is — obvious his mental acuity is in severe decline. Democratic Party leaders deceived voters on that important issue.
In my view, Biden’s brain function is probably about 50 percent.
I wonder what other secret, immoral research studies are being done in other countries using U.S. dollars to fund them?
So far, more than 4 million people have died from this virus worldwide. I think the first person who should be held responsible for this is Fauci.
The U.S. needs to investigate and monitor where U.S. funding is going and if the research conducted has sufficient merit to receive funding.
My condolences to all the world’s families who have lost their loved ones to this virus.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana