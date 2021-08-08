Local leaders must speak out
Once again, we are confronted by unreasoning violence in our cities. Now, instead of shooting people in the open where someone might be able to defend oneself, the new cowards, who have to have a gun in their hand to evince any courage whatsoever, are coming right up to the door, knocking and shooting whoever answers the summons.
It doesn’t matter to the gunman if it’s Grandma or just a child who comes, the results are the same: bloodshed, and for what, few know or are saying.
Many are calling for an end to the violence, but when you are dealing with a “code of silence” (or, maybe, a code of intimidation), what can the police do? If, as columnist Jay Simpson claims in a column a few months ago, snitching is not something that is done in his culture, where do we come up with the courage to change what is quickly becoming a hopeless situation?
Unless the courage to speak up and speak out to authorities about what you know is found in that culture, then very little will change and the killing will continue. I call for all community leaders, both Black and White, to encourage others to speak out, to have the courage to step up and be counted against the forces of evil.
NORMAN DAVIS
Champaign