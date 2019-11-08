Medicare, the health insurance program senior citizens enroll in after turning 65, is extremely popular. Is there anyone who would like to do away with it and force seniors to purchase health insurance on the private market? How many seniors would even be able to afford it?
If we as a nation support Medicare, why wouldn’t we support it for all citizens, not just seniors? The truth is, most Americans do support health care coverage for all, but conservatives rely on fearmongering to keep Medicare for All out of meaningful health care coverage discussions.
Wouldn’t it make more sense not to have to rely on your job for health insurance? That’s what the Medicare for All plan, which Bernie Sanders wrote and Elizabeth Warren co-sponsors, would do.
Just as our current Medicare system relies on a 2.9 percent payroll tax for funding (1.45 percent for employers; 1.45 percent for employees), S1129 has several proposals to fund Medicare for All, outlined at sanders.senate.gov/download/options-to-finance-medicare-for-all. Sen. Warren also outlines her strategy for funding Medicare for All at elizabethwarren.com/plans/paying-for-m4a.
A recent op-ed in the New York Times by Lindsay Koshgarian also outlined common-sense reductions in military spending that would easily pay for Medicare for All without compromising U.S.security.
Want to know more? A new local coalition, Illinois Single-Payer Coalition-CU, is hosting a workshop with more information about Medicare for All from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Champaign Public Library’s Robeson Pavilion Room B. It is free and open to the public. Hope to see you there.
NANCY DIETRICH
Urbana