Chicago: Out-of-control gun violence.
Champaign-Urbana: Out-of-control gun violence.
There has been much lofty rhetoric devoted to trying to find a solution to the violence. But very little involves talk of keeping the thugs who are responsible locked up in prison for the long term.
The public fears the race card being played against law enforcement.
What is the common denominator in all three cities? They are run and controlled by Democrats. It's impossible to fix stupid.
That's why moving out of my home state — Illinois — decades ago was one of the best moves I have made.
LEN GINGERICH
Phoenix