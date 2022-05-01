Left keeps sowing division
Leonard Pitts, in his April 17 column, led off with an admission: “We don’t need more unity” — something the “social justice” activists do not openly avow.
These “leaders” derive their power in society by widening the country’s racial divide. Everything they do and advocate for is to lead to more societal strife.
An entire academic movement has been devoted to teaching the young about “micro-aggressions.” That’s one of the stupidest terms ever coined, but needed, because virtually all forms of discrimination are now illegal. So the young ones have to be taught to feel properly “victimized.”
Pitts and University of Illinois Professor Sundiata Cha-Jua work very hard to make life in our nation worse, more violent and less civil in
order to bring down our way of life. Worse, it’s to replace it with something better for only themselves and the “racial warriors’ lining their pockets with guilt-induced donations (protection money). They seek out any crack in our racial civility and try to widen it at every opportunity.
The rest of us, working to make the world better for ourselves and our communities, need to recognize how destructive the goals of the left are for everyone.
Socialism is hardest on the poor. It has never, ever led to an improvement in the standard of living for the lower classes. Never.
As flawed as capitalism is, it has produced the highest standard of living for the poor in the history of the world. Not equal, but the best by far.
SCOTT LOOS
Champaign