My daughter waited in the rain this morning for an hour for the bus to take her to school. No, we do not live in some sprawling urban desert, nor some rural location; we live just four blocks from South Side Elementary School in Champaign.
However, we were denied our “choice” of the school around the corner and instead put into a school 1.5 miles from home with the “guarantee” of transportation. Covering that 1.5-mile distance somehow requires 90 minutes of her morning and afternoon, every single weekday.
Champaign school district administrators propose extending the school day; how about shortening this incomprehensible loss of three hours per day that no doubt many students face?
The buses are chronically late and inconsistent. Before, I would get an automated bus-cancellation call at 6 a.m. every week, dumping the transportation burden on me with about two hours warning (and no car). Somehow, the latest solution is to have my daughter catch the bus even earlier, nearly 90 minutes before the school day starts. She was also waiting out in the freezing cold all winter long.
Worse still, my preteen daughter blames me for enforcing consistency on our end when there is no consistency on their end.
This is also a problem created by the Champaign district administration’s overdeveloped sense of school choice. How many kids are bused to our neighborhood while my kid is bused to some other school? A local friend’s suggestion: “Move to Urbana.”
John Martirano
Champaign